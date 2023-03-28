Politics

DA is not entitled to cadre deployment records, ANC says

Governing party refuses to hand over documents and launches appeal to overturn high court order

28 March 2023 - 18:09 Thando Maeko

The ANC has refused to hand over decade-long records of its cadre deployment to the DA in line with a high court ruling, arguing that the records are confidential and making them public would undermine its internal processes.

The ruling, handed down by the high court in Johannesburg in February, puts the governing party in a difficult position because in addition to being required to hand over its records to the DA, it could mean that senior government officials recommended by the ANC’s deployment policy could be out of  jobs. ..

