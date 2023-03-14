Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
If there is one thing that should keep business executives up at night, it is the prospect of a cyber attack and data breach. If sensitive or personal consumer information is compromised, businesses may incur irreversible harm.
In recent months, many large companies in our market have been exposed to cyber security incidents. This newspaper reported in December that the FBI informed the Reserve Bank of a possible cybersecurity breach (Reserve Bank hacked four months ago.) A breach of this nature “would have dire consequences for the country.”..
Organisations with mature cyber security cultures sleep better
SA firms need to be prepared as cyber attacks and data breaches are on the increase
