PODCAST: Taking stock of the economy three years since lockdown

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners

24 March 2023 - 17:05 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

In a few days, on March 27, it will be three years since SA went into lockdown. Has the country been able to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic? 

We try to answer this in this latest edition of the BD Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners. 

The discussion reflects on the three years since Covid-19 took hold globally.

Hadebe says SA is still suffering from the impact of lockdowns, reduced trade and supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. All this has been worsened by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. 

A debate is also occurring about the dominance of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Will it still be so in the coming decades, and what, if anything, could take its place? 

Hadebe focuses on the state of the global economy; SA’s place in that economy; continued risks such as inflation and interest rates; load-shedding and greylisting and how the local currency is performing. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. The podcast is by Demi Buzo. 

