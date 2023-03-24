PODCAST: Taking stock of the economy three years since lockdown

A slump in Deutsche Bank shares in Europe raised fresh jitters about the fragility of banks
Employment helps to reduce social ills such as poverty and crime, and it is therefore essential that the private sector receives the support it needs to grow
BP started officially engaging Acsa more than a year ago in February 2022, with respect to their change in global strategy, Acsa says
Business Day TV spoke to Luyolo Mkentane, Politics & Labour Writer for Business Day
A decision has been made to write down $17.5bn of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds to zero, and therefore those bondholders will not receive anything from the rescue merger
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
In a high-rate environment investors tend to have a high-risk premium attached to capital provision
Prince Albert hamlet throws up a Cape Town Cycle Tour winner
The latest addition to the eclectic and eccentric Kloof Street neighbourhood is an oh-so stylish Italian-ish restaurant and bar
In a few days, on March 27, it will be three years since SA went into lockdown. Has the country been able to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic?
We try to answer this in this latest edition of the BD Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners.
The discussion reflects on the three years since Covid-19 took hold globally.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Hadebe says SA is still suffering from the impact of lockdowns, reduced trade and supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. All this has been worsened by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
A debate is also occurring about the dominance of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Will it still be so in the coming decades, and what, if anything, could take its place?
Hadebe focuses on the state of the global economy; SA’s place in that economy; continued risks such as inflation and interest rates; load-shedding and greylisting and how the local currency is performing.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. The podcast is by Demi Buzo.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST: Taking stock of the economy three years since lockdown
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
In a few days, on March 27, it will be three years since SA went into lockdown. Has the country been able to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic?
We try to answer this in this latest edition of the BD Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners.
The discussion reflects on the three years since Covid-19 took hold globally.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Hadebe says SA is still suffering from the impact of lockdowns, reduced trade and supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. All this has been worsened by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
A debate is also occurring about the dominance of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Will it still be so in the coming decades, and what, if anything, could take its place?
Hadebe focuses on the state of the global economy; SA’s place in that economy; continued risks such as inflation and interest rates; load-shedding and greylisting and how the local currency is performing.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. The podcast is by Demi Buzo.
PODCAST | SA’s wealthy search for safe investments overseas
PODCAST: Unu Health’s mission to bring down healthcare costs in SA
PODCAST | Keeping an eye on SA’s critical infrastructure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
Inflation of 7% may spell interest rate increase
Consumer confidence slumps to lowest level in almost a year
WATCH: Construction activity declines in the fourth quarter
Building and construction hobbled by poor local government and rate hikes, ...
Mining output dips for 12th month running in January
Related Articles
Consumer confidence slumps to lowest level in almost a year
Power cuts reduced potential size of SA economy by a fifth, says PIC
HILARY JOFFE: Management of risk key to healthy banking sector