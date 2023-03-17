Eleven large US banks step in to shore up First Republic Bank’s coffers to stabilise the lender
Spending on infrastructure rises and there are signs of less weakness in property investment
Energy won’t be used to boost the ANC, says the new electricity minister
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
MD Vuslat Bayoglu says fossil fuels will remain an important part of the energy mix for decades, including the manufacture of renewable energy equipment
Results of the survey are one of many factors that the MPC uses to decide on the interest rate
Filings for rescue support the assessment that SA has an ever-weakening economy
Villages cut off and communities stranded after destruction in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar
A win on Saturday could put SuperSport United in pole position to claim the runners-up spot
Named after an iconic highway, the arthouse studio was the biggest winner at the Oscars
Governance and law and order will not be compromised to ensure that the government is able to end load-shedding in a bid to save the ANC from losing its majority in next year’s elections, minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says.
His comments come a year ahead of the national and provincial elections in which the ANC’s own polling shows that the party’s electoral support is likely to slip to below 40%...
EXCLUSIVE: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says there will be no political power play
