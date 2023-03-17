National

EXCLUSIVE: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says there will be no political power play

Energy won’t be used to boost the ANC, says the new electricity minister

17 March 2023 - 05:00 Thando Maeko, Hajra Omarjee and Denene Erasmus

Governance and law and order will not be compromised to ensure that the government is able to end load-shedding in a bid to save the ANC from losing its majority in next year’s elections, minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says.

His comments come a year ahead of the national and provincial elections in which the ANC’s own polling shows that the party’s electoral support is likely to slip to below 40%...

