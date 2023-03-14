National

Eskom goes after unscrupulous maintenance contractors

Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors

14 March 2023 - 23:09 Denene Erasmus and Hajra Omarjee

Eskom chair Mpho Makwana has expressed his determination to fight graft at the cash-strapped power utility, saying one of the board’s immediate goals is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors.

“We have started a process of identifying them and seeing the patterns of how they work and we will be rooting them out,” Makwana told Business Day in an interview, adding that evidence from an investigation showed that the contractors were taking advantage of their relationship with Eskom for their own benefit...

