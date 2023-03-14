Eskom goes after unscrupulous maintenance contractors

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
More police officers will mean faster response times, more effective policing and more boots on the ground to deter criminals
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
The group’s stock plunged 40% as it increased the bad debt provision for SA Taxi by R1.8bn
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Incident underscored how the Ukraine war has increased the risk of direct confrontation between Moscow and Washington
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
The award-winning musician, composer and songwriter died on Tuesday at the age of 50
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana has expressed his determination to fight graft at the cash-strapped power utility, saying one of the board’s immediate goals is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors.
“We have started a process of identifying them and seeing the patterns of how they work and we will be rooting them out,” Makwana told Business Day in an interview, adding that evidence from an investigation showed that the contractors were taking advantage of their relationship with Eskom for their own benefit...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom goes after unscrupulous maintenance contractors
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana has expressed his determination to fight graft at the cash-strapped power utility, saying one of the board’s immediate goals is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors.
“We have started a process of identifying them and seeing the patterns of how they work and we will be rooting them out,” Makwana told Business Day in an interview, adding that evidence from an investigation showed that the contractors were taking advantage of their relationship with Eskom for their own benefit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.