National

Eskom gets green light for temporary bypass of pollution rules at Kusile

The exemption will allow Eskom to return capacity to the grid more than 12 months sooner than would have been possible without the exemption

15 March 2023 - 11:47 Denene Erasmus

Eskom has been granted an exemption from complying with air-quality regulations so that it can implement a temporary fix at Kusile power station and bring power back onto the grid quicker.

The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment announced on Wednesday that Eskom has been granted an exemption from the “lengthy process” required to amend its Atmospheric emission licence, subject to certain strict conditions...

