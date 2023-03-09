Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Spare a thought for electricity minister who may be short of institutional wrench

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is faced with fixing a phenomenon that no one can account for

BL Premium
09 March 2023 - 05:00

It’s important, I think, not to close one’s mind to the possibility that new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa might achieve some success in the job, or that at least during his tenure the scale of Eskom’s load-shedding might diminish because the management and the board of Eskom are able to implement plans they already have to restore more power to the grid.

Ramokgopa faces two hurdles. One is not his fault — he did not appoint himself and the job at hand may be little more than the disparaging “project manager” mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe first said it would be when he heard of it. The second is more difficult. Since being appointed to head the infrastructure unit in the presidency his record has been patchy. Covid complicated things, but while his office would often report success in planned projects under way, the view from outside was different...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.