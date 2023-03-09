The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is faced with fixing a phenomenon that no one can account for
It’s important, I think, not to close one’s mind to the possibility that new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa might achieve some success in the job, or that at least during his tenure the scale of Eskom’s load-shedding might diminish because the management and the board of Eskom are able to implement plans they already have to restore more power to the grid.
Ramokgopa faces two hurdles. One is not his fault — he did not appoint himself and the job at hand may be little more than the disparaging “project manager” mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe first said it would be when he heard of it. The second is more difficult. Since being appointed to head the infrastructure unit in the presidency his record has been patchy. Covid complicated things, but while his office would often report success in planned projects under way, the view from outside was different...
PETER BRUCE: Spare a thought for electricity minister who may be short of institutional wrench
