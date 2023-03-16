Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
With an energy action plan in place, the newly appointed minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, seems confident that load-shedding will come to an end. Tasked with getting Eskom’s “big six” into a more reliable state, Ramokgopa told Financial Mail that with the support of the president, ministers and players in the ecosystem, he will succeed in taking down the Eskom beast. His backers believe he’s the real deal and up to the task. Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, deputy editor & columnist of Financial Mail, to look into Ramokgopa’s supporters and his plans to end load-shedding.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Inside Ramokgopa’s role as new minister of electricity
Business Day TV speaks to Natasha Marrian, deputy editor & columnist of Financial Mail
