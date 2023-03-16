National

Prasa partly opens Cape Town’s Central Line

Except for a brief period, the Central line has been suspended since 2018 and completely closed since October 2019

BL Premium
16 March 2023 - 14:47 Tariro Washinyira

After a long wait, commuters will at last be able to use a train from Nyanga to Cape Town on Monday, when the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) resumes service on part of the Central Line.

The new blue trains will run from Nyanga to Maitland and back, and commuters wishing to go to Cape Town will have to change trains at Maitland. The trains will stop at all stations on the way to Maitland except Netreg, where extensive damage to the station still has to be repaired...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.