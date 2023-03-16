Business Day TV talks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Except for a brief period, the Central line has been suspended since 2018 and completely closed since October 2019
After a long wait, commuters will at last be able to use a train from Nyanga to Cape Town on Monday, when the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) resumes service on part of the Central Line.
The new blue trains will run from Nyanga to Maitland and back, and commuters wishing to go to Cape Town will have to change trains at Maitland. The trains will stop at all stations on the way to Maitland except Netreg, where extensive damage to the station still has to be repaired...
Prasa partly opens Cape Town’s Central Line
