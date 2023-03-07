National

Challenges lie ahead for new transport minister Chikunga

One of the most pressing issues facing the new minister will be to get the Passenger Rail Agency of SA to deliver on its mandate

07 March 2023 - 18:36 Kabelo Khumalo

Rail infrastructure that is in a broken state because of theft and vandalism. Project management and engineering capacity that have eroded over the years. A Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) that is known for its perennial underspending on infrastructure. Old and dilapidated transport infrastructure and declining investment. 

These are some of the immediate challenges new transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will have to contend with in her new role...

