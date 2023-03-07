Challenges lie ahead for new transport minister Chikunga

Currency takes a hit after worse-than-expected GDP data, compounded by hawkish comments from the Fed
Even Ramaphosa must now recognise that he is totally incapable of providing the inspirational leadership our country needs
Revelation potentially affects one of the charges against her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
Business Day TV talks to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite awaits report on injured spinner saying they will probably use the same batting line-up
Red Bull were so dominant in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested they could win every race this year.
Rail infrastructure that is in a broken state because of theft and vandalism. Project management and engineering capacity that have eroded over the years. A Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) that is known for its perennial underspending on infrastructure. Old and dilapidated transport infrastructure and declining investment.
These are some of the immediate challenges new transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will have to contend with in her new role...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Challenges lie ahead for new transport minister Chikunga
One of the most pressing issues facing the new minister will be to get the Passenger Rail Agency of SA to deliver on its mandate
Rail infrastructure that is in a broken state because of theft and vandalism. Project management and engineering capacity that have eroded over the years. A Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) that is known for its perennial underspending on infrastructure. Old and dilapidated transport infrastructure and declining investment.
These are some of the immediate challenges new transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will have to contend with in her new role...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.