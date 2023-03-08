Wits SRC halts student protests for a day

The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
Numsa head alleges comments made by federation’s general secretary have brought his union into disrepute
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
Legal action after South Korean-built energy unit fails to operate at optimum level
Manufacturing confidence crashed in the reporting period, hit by the frequency of power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Women remain a small minority in a field that is still seen by many as being dominated by men in suits, issuing policies that are out of touch
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
Global transaction volume for in-vehicle payments expected to exceed 4.7 billion by 2026
Wits University’s student representative council (SRC) has announced a “ceasefire” regarding student protests for the next 24 hours, on condition that the institution removes private security and lifts the suspension of students.
The council addressed the media on Wednesday on its way forward, after weeklong student protests in Braamfontein.
The ceasefire is on condition the university removes private security and members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) on campus, and lifts the suspension of six students, including SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamana.
Another demand is that the university stop further suspension of protesting students.
Once these demands are met, deputy president Kamogelo Mabe said the SRC would meet Wits management to negotiate.
Should the university fail to adhere to the new demands, Mabe said the students were willing to go back “to the ground”.
“If we feel the need to continue [protesting], the ground is always ready. As we have always said — students are not demoralised,” he said.
Wits students are demanding that the university provide accommodation to those who are homeless or cannot afford the residence fees, and that students with R150,000 historical debt be allowed to register.
The students caused havoc in the Johannesburg CBD last week and marched to the house of vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi on Sunday night, where a student threatened to “burn down” his house.
Mabe said the SRC did not condone such behaviour, but defended the student for “expressing how he feels”.
“Sometimes in a protest we allow for freedom of speech and it was a student who was expressing themselves. The student was exercising how they felt. As the SRC, we take the stance that we will remain as peaceful as possible so that our demands are dealt with.”
SRC secretary-general Tshiamo Chuma commended the university for making an about-turn on barring the media from campus. Wits management had said the media presence inflamed the protests.
“We engaged with the institution to allow freedom of expression and for society to see what we are going through. In regards to that, the media is back here so that the university does not put their own narrative,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Wits SRC halts student protests for a day
The student representative council says the university must remove private security and lift suspension of students
Wits University’s student representative council (SRC) has announced a “ceasefire” regarding student protests for the next 24 hours, on condition that the institution removes private security and lifts the suspension of students.
The council addressed the media on Wednesday on its way forward, after weeklong student protests in Braamfontein.
The ceasefire is on condition the university removes private security and members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) on campus, and lifts the suspension of six students, including SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamana.
Another demand is that the university stop further suspension of protesting students.
Once these demands are met, deputy president Kamogelo Mabe said the SRC would meet Wits management to negotiate.
Should the university fail to adhere to the new demands, Mabe said the students were willing to go back “to the ground”.
“If we feel the need to continue [protesting], the ground is always ready. As we have always said — students are not demoralised,” he said.
Wits students are demanding that the university provide accommodation to those who are homeless or cannot afford the residence fees, and that students with R150,000 historical debt be allowed to register.
The students caused havoc in the Johannesburg CBD last week and marched to the house of vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi on Sunday night, where a student threatened to “burn down” his house.
Mabe said the SRC did not condone such behaviour, but defended the student for “expressing how he feels”.
“Sometimes in a protest we allow for freedom of speech and it was a student who was expressing themselves. The student was exercising how they felt. As the SRC, we take the stance that we will remain as peaceful as possible so that our demands are dealt with.”
SRC secretary-general Tshiamo Chuma commended the university for making an about-turn on barring the media from campus. Wits management had said the media presence inflamed the protests.
“We engaged with the institution to allow freedom of expression and for society to see what we are going through. In regards to that, the media is back here so that the university does not put their own narrative,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Wits students to carry on protesting after rejecting concessions
Wits students block entrance in protest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Wits students to carry on protesting after rejecting concessions
Wits students block entrance in protest
UCT vice-chancellor to depart after agreeing to ‘exit settlement’ deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.