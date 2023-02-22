Bonds were also firmer on news of a R254bn debt relief package for Eskom, while the JSE lost ground as the Fed prepares to release the minutes of its most recent meeting
University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng is set to leave the top-ranked tertiary institution, which is in the midst of a governance crisis, after reaching an exit settlement with the council.A settlement paving the way for Phakeng’s departure‚ reportedly involving a multimillion-rand “golden handshake”‚ was reached during a late-night meeting of the university council on Tuesday, TimesLIVE reported, citing insiders. The settlement involves a non-disclosure agreement.
Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama is yet to confirm what transpired overnight‚ but said at the weekend the meeting would “thoroughly and thoughtfully consider options and potential resolutions” to the governance crisis.
UCT is expected to issue a statement on developments today.
News24 reported on Wednesday the settlement involved a R12m “golden handshake”.
UCT started the academic year with student protests‚ a court interdict to halt the disruptive action‚ the executive accused of endangering staff‚ a denial that Phakeng had been suspended and an independent investigation by a panel into the governance crisis and staff exodus.
Phakeng‚ as vice-chancellor‚ was accountable to the council for leadership of the university‚ including its financial health‚ academic standing‚ transformation and social justice interventions.
A UCT staff member told the Sunday Times last week things were coming to a head “in an ugly power struggle that has ripped the university apart”.
Sociology and political studies professor Jeremy Seekings‚ director of the Centre for Social Science Research at the institution‚ said last week it would “not be surprising” if Phakeng was not squeezed out of her role under a face-saving exit strategy before her second term started later this year.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
