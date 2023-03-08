National

State can’t drop Covid grant without a back-up, says Godongwana

But the 2023/24 budget makes no provision for the extension of the grant beyond March next year

08 March 2023 - 21:23 Linda Ensor

The government is under “no illusion” that it can simply drop the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant without replacing it with something else, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in the National Assembly on Wednesday night.

This was why, he added, the government is investigating a comprehensive system of social security, the adoption of which would involve trade-offs...

