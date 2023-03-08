The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
The government is under “no illusion” that it can simply drop the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant without replacing it with something else, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in the National Assembly on Wednesday night.
This was why, he added, the government is investigating a comprehensive system of social security, the adoption of which would involve trade-offs...
State can’t drop Covid grant without a back-up, says Godongwana
But the 2023/24 budget makes no provision for the extension of the grant beyond March next year
