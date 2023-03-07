National

WATCH: Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle under the microscope

Business Day TV speaks to the Financial Mail’s deputy editor, Natasha Marrian, for some insights into the President's latest management team

07 March 2023 - 16:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his long-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Monday evening. Probably the most important appointee is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the new minister of electricity, who has his work cut out in dealing with the country’s energy crisis. Natasha Marrian, deputy editor of the Financial Mail, joined Business Day TV to discuss the appointments.

