Price support was provided by supply concerns
Even Ramaphosa must now recognise that he is totally incapable of providing the inspirational leadership our country needs
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's Depuy Editor, Natasha Marrian
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Trade ties deepen as Beijing snaps up cheap oil from sanctions-hit Russia
Men’s field is depleted with Djokovic and Nadal out while women’s No 1 is favoured to win again
Red Bull were so dominant in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested they could win every race this year.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his long-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Monday evening. Probably the most important appointee is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the new minister of electricity, who has his work cut out in dealing with the country’s energy crisis. Natasha Marrian, deputy editor of the Financial Mail, joined Business Day TV to discuss the appointments.
WATCH: Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle under the microscope
Business Day TV speaks to the Financial Mail’s deputy editor, Natasha Marrian, for some insights into the President's latest management team
