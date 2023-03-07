Currency takes a hit after worse-than-expected GDP data, compounded by hawkish comments from the Fed
Even Ramaphosa must now recognise that he is totally incapable of providing the inspirational leadership our country needs
Revelation potentially affects one of the charges against her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Spurs boss says he under-evaluated recovery after emergency surgery and cannot wait to return to the touchline when Tottenham host AC Milan
Red Bull were so dominant in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested they could win every race this year.
Organised business raised reservations regarding the new additions within president Cyril Ramaphosa’s reconfigured cabinet where the president expanded the executive by adding a ministry of electricity and ministry of planning, monitoring and evaluation.
Both the ministries will be placed within the presidency and will be headed by the country’s former infrastructure head, Kgosientsho ‘Sputla’ Ramokgopa and ANC’s second deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa, respectively. ..
Electricity minister’s responsibilities may lead to turf wars, says BLSA
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries
