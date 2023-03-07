Politics

Electricity minister’s responsibilities may lead to turf wars, says BLSA

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries

07 March 2023 - 14:19 Thando Maeko

Organised business raised reservations regarding the new additions within president Cyril Ramaphosa’s reconfigured cabinet where the president expanded the executive by adding a ministry of electricity and ministry of planning, monitoring and evaluation. 

Both the ministries will be placed within the presidency and will be headed by the country’s former infrastructure head, Kgosientsho ‘Sputla’ Ramokgopa and ANC’s second deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa, respectively. ..

