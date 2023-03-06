National

Cabinet reshuffle

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa named as the new Mr Fixit

Ramaphosa announces Ramokgopa as minister for electricity and Paul Mashatile as SA’s new deputy president among changes

06 March 2023 - 21:12 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 06 March 2023 - 22:40

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reshuffled his cabinet, replacing David Mabuza as deputy president with ANC deputy leader Paul Mashatile and announcing Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as minister for electricity.

Ramokgopa, who was head of the presidency’s investment and infrastructure office, is now tasked with reducing the severity of load-shedding and ultimately ending the rolling blackouts...

