Opinion / Columnists

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Will Ramaphosa’s reshuffle be the cabinet of the future?

President shows his penchant for playing the long game by elevating younger deputy ministers

BL Premium
08 March 2023 - 05:42 Yacoob Abba Omar

It certainly wasn’t a Night of the Long Knives. Nor was it a damp squib. But it was a relief for a public who, addicted to the destabilising, overnight reshuffles that were the hallmark of former president Jacob Zuma’s reign, had been asking loudly: Are we there yet?

In his announcement of the cabinet reshuffle, President Cyril Ramaphosa was kind to some of his detractors by retaining Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and harsh with others when he dispatched the underwhelming Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and contrarian Lindiwe Sisulu to the backbenches...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.