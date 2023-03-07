National

I did not sign off on Vrede provisional report, Madonsela tells impeachment committee

Revelation potentially affects one of the charges against her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane

BL Premium
07 March 2023 - 20:52 FRANNY RABKIN

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said on Tuesday she had not signed off on a provisional report into the Vrede Dairy investigation, potentially affecting one of the charges against her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, at her impeachment inquiry. 

The nub of the charges against Mkhwebane on her Vrede Dairy investigation and report is that she narrowed the scope of the investigation and excluded making findings against the politicians implicated in the scandal. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.