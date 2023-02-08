Investors are jittery after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s less hawkish comments overnight were tempered with a warning
Machine intelligence probably signals the end of most computer users’ ability to discern fact from fiction, making humans the most likely victims of cybercrime
Costs are expected to reach R12m-R15m this financial year
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The fund manager says it is unlikely to declare an interim dividend
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
The Competition and Markets Authority says tie-up could lead to higher prices
Group of private, high-wealth individuals from Qatar wants to buy Premier League club
German brand’s star SAV pairing boast comprehensive updates including more powerful engines
President Cyril Ramaphosa has delayed a cabinet shake-up, reportedly due to concerns that the reshuffle might overshadow the state of the nation address. Business Day TV spoke to the Sowetan’s politics editor, Fikile Moya, about his expectations for Ramaphosa’s address, as well as his views on the delayed cabinet reshuffle.
WATCH: What to watch for in the state of the nation address
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s politics editor, Fikile Moya
