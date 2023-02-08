National

WATCH: What to watch for in the state of the nation address

Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s politics editor, Fikile Moya

08 February 2023 - 16:17
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has delayed a cabinet shake-up, reportedly due to concerns that the reshuffle might overshadow the state of the nation address. Business Day TV spoke to the Sowetan’s politics editor, Fikile Moya, about his expectations for Ramaphosa’s address, as well as his views on the delayed cabinet reshuffle.

