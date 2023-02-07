Economy

WATCH: Private sector partnerships critical to rescue SA’s economy

Business Day TV speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, RMB’s head of research

07 February 2023 - 22:03
Picture: 123RF/MOOV STOCK

All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa for his state of the nation address on Thursday. Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s head of research, Isaah Mhlanga, for his views on the state of SA’s economy.

