Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
A humiliated Russia will turn from global player into the world's most dangerous rogue state
De Ruyter praises the speed of some of SA’s electricity reforms, but says licences and legislative changes are too slow
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
Investors have lost trust in the government, Neal Froneman says
Business Day TV speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, RMB’s head of research
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
If the job situation remains very hot 'it may well be the case that we have to do more', says Fed chair
Windies series will be new head coach Shukri Conrad’s first in charge of the Test team
This two-door diesel has athletic looks and sporty driver appeal but saves money at the pumps
All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa for his state of the nation address on Thursday. Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s head of research, Isaah Mhlanga, for his views on the state of SA’s economy.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Private sector partnerships critical to rescue SA’s economy
Business Day TV speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, RMB’s head of research
All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa for his state of the nation address on Thursday. Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s head of research, Isaah Mhlanga, for his views on the state of SA’s economy.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Energy transition to dominate talks at Mining Indaba
WATCH: Busa urges Ramaphosa to pick better ministers
WATCH: Trends set to shape the AI sector in 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.