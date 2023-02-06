National

WATCH: Should the mineral resources & energy department be split into two?

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa chair at international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills

06 February 2023 - 22:29
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Peter Leon, partner and Africa chair at international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, is calling for the uncoupling of the department of mineral resources & energy so that a new energy minister can “fast-track the changes to ensure that SA’s energy sector can receive the urgent attention it deserves”. Business Day TV spoke to Leon for more detail.

