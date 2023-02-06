The JSE tracked global peers weaker as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s next move
Saudi Arabia’s industry and mineral resources ministry believes mining could soon constitute 10% of the region’s GDP
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force is to decide on February 24 and the outlook is not good
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
SA mining has allocated R11bn on battery metals project
Duncan Wanblad bullish and ready to help fix SA’s crises
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Thousands dead in Turkey and Syria after magnitude 7.8 quake hits, followed by a second hours later
Batting trainer Justin Sammons says Proteas captain showed what he can do in series against England
Two models bring an end to pure petrol power at the brand, ushering in the hybrid age
Peter Leon, partner and Africa chair at international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, is calling for the uncoupling of the department of mineral resources & energy so that a new energy minister can “fast-track the changes to ensure that SA’s energy sector can receive the urgent attention it deserves”. Business Day TV spoke to Leon for more detail.
WATCH: Should the mineral resources & energy department be split into two?
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa chair at international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
