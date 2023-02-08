Load-shedding hampering rural connectivity

Investors are jittery after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s less hawkish comments overnight were tempered with a warning
Machine intelligence probably signals the end of most computer users’ ability to discern fact from fiction, making humans the most likely victims of cybercrime
Costs are expected to reach R12m-R15m this financial year
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The fund manager says it is unlikely to declare an interim dividend
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
The Competition and Markets Authority says tie-up could lead to higher prices
Group of private, high-wealth individuals from Qatar wants to buy Premier League club
German brand’s star SAV pairing boast comprehensive updates including more powerful engines
The effect of load-shedding, which reduces access to the internet due to outages for telecommunications providers, is worse in rural and outlying areas which have low levels of network coverage, the Wireless Access Provider’s Association (Wapa) says.
Increased load-shedding has resulted in the growing use of backup power such as generators and batteries, which have become targets of rampant theft and vandalism. This has driven up costs and threatens network availability...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Load-shedding hampering rural connectivity
The effect of load-shedding, which reduces access to the internet due to outages for telecommunications providers, is worse in rural and outlying areas which have low levels of network coverage, the Wireless Access Provider’s Association (Wapa) says.
Increased load-shedding has resulted in the growing use of backup power such as generators and batteries, which have become targets of rampant theft and vandalism. This has driven up costs and threatens network availability...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.