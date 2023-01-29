National

Winde calls for meeting with Ramaphosa over energy crisis

Western Cape premier says Ramaphosa failed to respond to letter calling for national state of disaster to be declared over power shortages

29 January 2023 - 19:29
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Western Cape premier Alan Winde wants an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa after he failed to respond to his letter calling for a national state of disaster to be declared amid the country’s deepening energy crisis. 

Winde announced on Sunday he will be calling for a meeting.

Earlier this month, Winde wrote to Ramaphosa stressing the need for decisive action and gave the president until Friday to respond.

Winde’s letter stated: “Not only is load-shedding ravaging the economy‚ there is also the risk of food insecurity due to the devastation being wrought on the agricultural sector.

“This has the potential to develop into a humanitarian crisis. Our citizens have every right to be angry at this situation.”

He said Ramaphosa’s silence to his letter has prompted him to ask for a meeting.

“It is very unfortunate that President Ramaphosa has not at the very least noted my letter. This again shows there is no urgency being demonstrated by his government.”

On Friday, Winde convened a meeting of the Western Cape energy council for an update on efforts to reduce the impact of load-shedding on the province.

‘All options’

“The council is looking at all options to make the Western Cape more energy resilient and‚ over time‚ for us to become independent of Eskom‚” said Winde‚ who chairs the council.

“The council is looking at this crisis and identifying how to prioritise our responses as a provincial government. Short-‚ medium- and long-term measures‚ as well as emergency interventions for 2023‚ were discussed at the energy council meeting to ameliorate load-shedding.

“This work will inform immediate budget discussions and determinations for the Western Cape government’s 2023/2024 financial year, which begins in April 2023. Further announcements will be made shortly on our plans‚ in particular for 2023.”

