Winde calls for meeting with Ramaphosa over energy crisis

Optimism about China has coincided with apparent signs of subsiding global inflation, though it’s still a long way from levels targeted by central banks
The extent of the damage to SA’s finances will largely depend on how and when the blackouts cease.
ANC president says whistle-blowers are not being protected
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa uses the party's annual lekgotla to map the way forward ahead of the 2024 national elections
Competitors from other parts of the world do not appear to be subjected to the challenges that SA companies face in Africa, minister says
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Iran claims to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near Isfahan
Serbian crushes Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Western Cape premier Alan Winde wants an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa after he failed to respond to his letter calling for a national state of disaster to be declared amid the country’s deepening energy crisis.
Winde announced on Sunday he will be calling for a meeting.
Earlier this month, Winde wrote to Ramaphosa stressing the need for decisive action and gave the president until Friday to respond.
Winde’s letter stated: “Not only is load-shedding ravaging the economy‚ there is also the risk of food insecurity due to the devastation being wrought on the agricultural sector.
“This has the potential to develop into a humanitarian crisis. Our citizens have every right to be angry at this situation.”
He said Ramaphosa’s silence to his letter has prompted him to ask for a meeting.
“It is very unfortunate that President Ramaphosa has not at the very least noted my letter. This again shows there is no urgency being demonstrated by his government.”
On Friday, Winde convened a meeting of the Western Cape energy council for an update on efforts to reduce the impact of load-shedding on the province.
‘All options’
“The council is looking at all options to make the Western Cape more energy resilient and‚ over time‚ for us to become independent of Eskom‚” said Winde‚ who chairs the council.
“The council is looking at this crisis and identifying how to prioritise our responses as a provincial government. Short-‚ medium- and long-term measures‚ as well as emergency interventions for 2023‚ were discussed at the energy council meeting to ameliorate load-shedding.
“This work will inform immediate budget discussions and determinations for the Western Cape government’s 2023/2024 financial year, which begins in April 2023. Further announcements will be made shortly on our plans‚ in particular for 2023.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Winde calls for meeting with Ramaphosa over energy crisis
Western Cape premier says Ramaphosa failed to respond to letter calling for national state of disaster to be declared over power shortages
Western Cape premier Alan Winde wants an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa after he failed to respond to his letter calling for a national state of disaster to be declared amid the country’s deepening energy crisis.
Winde announced on Sunday he will be calling for a meeting.
Earlier this month, Winde wrote to Ramaphosa stressing the need for decisive action and gave the president until Friday to respond.
Winde’s letter stated: “Not only is load-shedding ravaging the economy‚ there is also the risk of food insecurity due to the devastation being wrought on the agricultural sector.
“This has the potential to develop into a humanitarian crisis. Our citizens have every right to be angry at this situation.”
He said Ramaphosa’s silence to his letter has prompted him to ask for a meeting.
“It is very unfortunate that President Ramaphosa has not at the very least noted my letter. This again shows there is no urgency being demonstrated by his government.”
On Friday, Winde convened a meeting of the Western Cape energy council for an update on efforts to reduce the impact of load-shedding on the province.
‘All options’
“The council is looking at all options to make the Western Cape more energy resilient and‚ over time‚ for us to become independent of Eskom‚” said Winde‚ who chairs the council.
“The council is looking at this crisis and identifying how to prioritise our responses as a provincial government. Short-‚ medium- and long-term measures‚ as well as emergency interventions for 2023‚ were discussed at the energy council meeting to ameliorate load-shedding.
“This work will inform immediate budget discussions and determinations for the Western Cape government’s 2023/2024 financial year, which begins in April 2023. Further announcements will be made shortly on our plans‚ in particular for 2023.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cabinet lekgotla will lay groundwork for Ramaphosa’s ...
Power cuts impede irrigation and cold storage of agricultural products for ...
Cape Chamber of Commerce warns of food security crisis due to load-shedding
Ending load-shedding is SA’s most pressing challenge, says Ramaphosa
Load-shedding could cost sugar industry over R700m
Joburg outlines R401m plan to manage energy crisis
Cape Town plans to be free of 4 stages of load-shedding
Oceana says canned fish sales can grow as load-shedding worsens
Ramaphosa expected to announce emergency energy intervention plan soon
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.