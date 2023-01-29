Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cabinet lekgotla will lay groundwork for Ramaphosa’s address

Ekurhuleni to vote on motions of no confidence against DA speaker and whip

BL Premium
29 January 2023 - 17:36 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 30 January 2023 - 10:47

The first biannual cabinet lekgotla, attended by ministers, deputy ministers and directors-general, will set the tone for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address to be delivered in February. 

The cabinet lekgotla, which begins on Wednesday, comes days after the ANC held its own lekgotla, at which the electricity crisis, high unemployment and the rising cost of living dominated discussions between the ANC, its alliance partners, and ANC-appointed people in government and state agencies. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.