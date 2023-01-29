National

Russian polar research vessel docks in Cape Town amid protests

29 January 2023 - 19:17 Promit Mukherjee
A member of Extinction Rebellion holds up a placard as the Akademik Alexander Karpinsky, a Russian polar explorer ship, arrives in Cape Town harbour, January 28 2023. Picture: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS/REUTERS
A member of Extinction Rebellion holds up a placard as the Akademik Alexander Karpinsky, a Russian polar explorer ship, arrives in Cape Town harbour, January 28 2023. Picture: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS/REUTERS

A Russian research vessel that has been prospecting for oil and natural gas in the Antarctic docked in SA on Saturday following protests by green campaigners who say its operations in the region violate a treaty banning mineral exploration.

Several members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental group held banners reading “Hands off Antarctica” as the polar explorer ship Akademik Alexander Karpinsky arrived as scheduled in Cape Town’s port during the morning.

Earlier this week, several dozen protesters from Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion demonstrated at the port, saying the ship’s seismic surveys in the Antarctic were a threat to marine life in the area and violated a 1958 international agreement.

A 1998 amendment to the 55-nation Antarctic Treaty, to which both Russia and SA are signatories, prohibits all mineral explorations and extractions in the region.

RosGeo, the state-owned Russian exploration company that operates the Akademik Alexander Karpinsky, says it has been conducting research in Russia’s designated part of Antarctica since 1970 to explore for hydrocarbons.

According to RosGeos website, the hydrocarbon potential of the designated area is estimated at about 70-billion tonnes.

RosGeo did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Extinction Rebellion representative Cassie Goodman said the government was being complicit in environmental damage by allowing the Russian ship to dock.

The foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has friendly relations with Russia. SA claims it is impartial on the Ukraine conflict and has abstained from voting on UN resolutions on the war.

Earlier this week, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov visited SA  and the two countries along with China are set to conduct a joint military exercise on the east coast between February 17 and 27.

Reuters

subscribe

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa expected to announce emergency energy ...
National
2.
Mantashe doubles down on his quick fix for energy ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa threatens tough action against crime ...
National
4.
Winde calls for meeting with Ramaphosa over ...
National
5.
Transnet dysfunction hits Richards Bay coal ...
National

Related Articles

Higher court to decide on ‘precedent setting’ Shell exploration case

National

TotalEnergies wants to drill for oil off SA’s West Coast

News

Court scuppers Shell’s Wild Coast seismic blasting bid

National

Sanctioned Russian mogul’s superyacht allowed to dock in SA ports

News

Cape Town mayor calls on Pandor to block entry of Russian superyacht

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.