Joburg outlines R401m plan to manage energy crisis

The City of Johannesburg is looking for financiers to help it pay for energy from diversified sources to mitigate rolling blackouts and implement a “ripple relay system”.
Johannesburg was working to procure an additional 500MW of electricity, executive mayor Mpho Phalatse said at briefing on Thursday with MMC Michael Sun and City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava.
The metro last year issued requests for proposals for short-term power-purchase agreements, with a closing date of February 10, for City Power to secure energy from independent power producers (IPPs) for up to 36 months. It is also seeking ministerial determination to procure power on a longer-term basis from IPPs.
“City Power has created a R401m budget for a plan that could, in the short to medium term, avert up to stage 3 load-shedding,” Phalatse said. The plan includes:
The city is considering an infrastructure fund and will approach development finance institutions, the private sector, as well as provincial and national governments for funding.
Six-month project
Rolling out the plan would take six months on receipt of the funds, Phalatse said.
Having experienced 205 days of rolling blackouts last year, she said City Power was fighting a losing battle against damage to equipment and infrastructure, vandalism and lower revenue while incurring overtime payments to staff.
“Not only does City Power lose revenue when the lights go out, the entity is also forced to spend more money as a result,” she said. “We are also losing customers and revenues due to customers going semi or completely off the grid [with] alternative sources of energy, such as rooftop solar systems.”
Between July 2021 and June 30 last year, City Power experienced losses of 386GWh, resulting in a net revenue loss of about R284m. At the same time, it incurred costs of R155m on overtime payments as a result of load-shedding and R35m in insurance. “This translates to a total loss of R474m for the period under review,” Phalatse said.
Between July 1 2021 and November 11 2022, City Power experienced 122 days of load-shedding, with 2,175 incidents of theft and vandalism, and Phalatse appealed to Gauteng police to dedicate resources to protect the city’s power network.
“Over the last year City Power has spent R200m on 390 mini-substations due to theft and vandalism, which generally happens during load-shedding. We are losing, on average, two mini-substations a day. This is not the work of amateur criminals, it is criminality committed by highly armed and resourced syndicates.”
Joburg outlines R401m plan to manage energy crisis
Project could secure an additional 500MW of power, averting up to stage 3 load-shedding, mayor Mpho Phalatse says
