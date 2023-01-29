Optimism about China has coincided with apparent signs of subsiding global inflation, though it’s still a long way from levels targeted by central banks
The extent of the damage to SA’s finances will largely depend on how and when the blackouts cease.
ANC president says whistle-blowers are not being protected
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa uses the party's annual lekgotla to map the way forward ahead of the 2024 national elections
Competitors from other parts of the world do not appear to be subjected to the challenges that SA companies face in Africa, minister says
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Iran claims to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near Isfahan
Serbian crushes Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Escalating load-shedding is impeding the ability of fruit producers to irrigate their crops, various agricultural associations have said, warning that sustained power cuts pose a major threat to the cold storage chain required to keep produce in mint condition for export markets.
SA’s agricultural sector, a key driver of economic growth, exports roughly half of its produce in value terms and requires cold storage to keep fresh and frozen perishable fruits and vegetables at a desired temperature to maintain the quality of products for sale...
Power cuts impede irrigation and cold storage of agricultural products for export
Calls are growing for the government to take urgent action to resolve the energy crisis and bring national food security under control
