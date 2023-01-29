National

Power cuts impede irrigation and cold storage of agricultural products for export

Calls are growing for the government to take urgent action to resolve the energy crisis and bring national food security under control

BL Premium
29 January 2023 - 16:10 Michelle Gumede

Escalating load-shedding is impeding the ability of fruit producers to irrigate their crops, various agricultural associations have said, warning that sustained power cuts pose a major threat to the cold storage chain required to keep produce in mint condition for export markets.          

SA’s agricultural sector, a key driver of economic growth, exports roughly half of its produce in value terms and requires cold storage to keep fresh and frozen perishable fruits and vegetables at a desired temperature to maintain the quality of products for sale...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.