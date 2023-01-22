Unions, the government and employers said the escalating energy crisis will probably deal a bigger blow to business and employment than the national Covid lockdown did in 2020
People of this calibre would be in Ramaphosa's cabinet if he was really in charge of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Vaughan Pierce is the executive for environmental, social and governance (ESG) at Pick n Pay.
Sheba, the tiger that prowled around the south of Johannesburg early this week and was eventually shot dead, was Gwede Mantashe, minister of mineral resources and energy, went the joke. We laugh even in dark times, being South African.
I thought the prowling predator was looking for Prof Anton Eberhard after he wrote a stinging piece in the Sunday Times. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SAM MKOKELI: Eskom calls for killer instinct, not paper tigers
People of this calibre would be in Ramaphosa's cabinet if he was really in charge of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Sheba, the tiger that prowled around the south of Johannesburg early this week and was eventually shot dead, was Gwede Mantashe, minister of mineral resources and energy, went the joke. We laugh even in dark times, being South African.
I thought the prowling predator was looking for Prof Anton Eberhard after he wrote a stinging piece in the Sunday Times. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.