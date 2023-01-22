Politics

Ramaphosa ally Mxolisi Dukwana takes charge of the ANC in Free State

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Sunday

22 January 2023 - 17:02 Amanda Khoza
The newly elected ANC Free State provincial leadership. Picture: DENVOR DE WEE
President Cyril Ramaphosa continued to consolidate his hold on the ANC with his ally Mxolisi Dukwana being elected as the new Free State ANC provincial chair.

Dukwana garnered 346 votes, trumping his opponent Sisi Ntombela, who received 306 votes at the provincial conference in Mangaung.

“Mxolisi has now been elected as chairperson, we must just rally behind him. I heard that there are some complaints but I am waiting for a report because I don’t know what exactly happened,” Ntombela, the Free State premier, said.  

“At the moment he is the chairperson and we congratulate him and wish him luck and he must do all that he can to unite the Free State because if he is not able to unite the ANC, we are going to have problems towards elections.”

During the announcement of the results, there were a few objections with some delegates complaining about the numbers not tallying up.

A total of 657 voting delegates cast their votes on Saturday night. 

The position of deputy provincial chair went to Toto Makume, who received 346 votes and will be working with Polediso Motsoeneng, who received 349 votes for the position of provincial secretary-general.

Dibolelo Mahlatsi was announced as the deputy secretary-general, while Mathebo Leeto was elected as treasurer-general of the party in the province.

The conference, which was marred by several delays due to unresolved disputes, got under way on Saturday with national chair Gwede Mantashe opening the event. 

Delegates are nominating the additional members for the provincial leadership.

Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Sunday.

Leaders must pay attention to ANC members, says Gwede Mantashe

Mantashe was speaking at the ANC Free State electoral conference where he also urged members to develop a culture of engaging one another face to face
1 day ago
