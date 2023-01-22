Ramaphosa ally Mxolisi Dukwana takes charge of the ANC in Free State

The Topix index jumped about 0.9% while Australian shares reversed a small initial gain and US equity futures inched down
The energy minister clings to the carcass of dead policy, champions fossil fuels and denies the facts that have plunged SA into enervating blackouts
Chair Mpho Makwana’s idea of low-level load-shedding viewed as unrealistic
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Cash consumers are ‘in distress’, the group says, while chair Nigel Payne lambastes load-shedding as ‘untenable’
Blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Despite the trend, farmers tend to favour hybrid varieties that are more productive and profitable in good conditions
Forcing a rugby union to go under because of nostalgia is as selfish as thinking of preserving the rugby venue is impractical and ridiculous
Some are already using it to draft emails, generate ideas, write code and summarise research or meeting notes
President Cyril Ramaphosa continued to consolidate his hold on the ANC with his ally Mxolisi Dukwana being elected as the new Free State ANC provincial chair.
Dukwana garnered 346 votes, trumping his opponent Sisi Ntombela, who received 306 votes at the provincial conference in Mangaung.
“Mxolisi has now been elected as chairperson, we must just rally behind him. I heard that there are some complaints but I am waiting for a report because I don’t know what exactly happened,” Ntombela, the Free State premier, said.
“At the moment he is the chairperson and we congratulate him and wish him luck and he must do all that he can to unite the Free State because if he is not able to unite the ANC, we are going to have problems towards elections.”
During the announcement of the results, there were a few objections with some delegates complaining about the numbers not tallying up.
A total of 657 voting delegates cast their votes on Saturday night.
The position of deputy provincial chair went to Toto Makume, who received 346 votes and will be working with Polediso Motsoeneng, who received 349 votes for the position of provincial secretary-general.
Dibolelo Mahlatsi was announced as the deputy secretary-general, while Mathebo Leeto was elected as treasurer-general of the party in the province.
The conference, which was marred by several delays due to unresolved disputes, got under way on Saturday with national chair Gwede Mantashe opening the event.
Delegates are nominating the additional members for the provincial leadership.
Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ramaphosa ally Mxolisi Dukwana takes charge of the ANC in Free State
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Sunday
President Cyril Ramaphosa continued to consolidate his hold on the ANC with his ally Mxolisi Dukwana being elected as the new Free State ANC provincial chair.
Dukwana garnered 346 votes, trumping his opponent Sisi Ntombela, who received 306 votes at the provincial conference in Mangaung.
“Mxolisi has now been elected as chairperson, we must just rally behind him. I heard that there are some complaints but I am waiting for a report because I don’t know what exactly happened,” Ntombela, the Free State premier, said.
“At the moment he is the chairperson and we congratulate him and wish him luck and he must do all that he can to unite the Free State because if he is not able to unite the ANC, we are going to have problems towards elections.”
During the announcement of the results, there were a few objections with some delegates complaining about the numbers not tallying up.
A total of 657 voting delegates cast their votes on Saturday night.
The position of deputy provincial chair went to Toto Makume, who received 346 votes and will be working with Polediso Motsoeneng, who received 349 votes for the position of provincial secretary-general.
Dibolelo Mahlatsi was announced as the deputy secretary-general, while Mathebo Leeto was elected as treasurer-general of the party in the province.
The conference, which was marred by several delays due to unresolved disputes, got under way on Saturday with national chair Gwede Mantashe opening the event.
Delegates are nominating the additional members for the provincial leadership.
Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Leaders must pay attention to ANC members, says Gwede Mantashe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gwede Mantashe tells ANC Free State to ‘protect the president at all costs
Free State MEC calls for calm after ANC members allegedly clash with police
ANC did not call for a national shutdown, says Pule Mabe
PETER BRUCE: Politicians’ load-shedding sums just don’t add up
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.