Panel did not ‘blindly apply hearsay evidence’ on Phala Phala, says Zungula

African Transformation Movement leader says Constitutional Court should reject Ramaphosa’s bid to review and set aside the panel’s report

12 December 2022 - 20:52 Luyolo Mkentane

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula has called on the Constitutional Court to throw out an application by President Cyril Ramaphosa to review and set aside a report by an independent panel which found that the president may have broken anticorruption laws.    

Zungula said the apex court should not be seized with the matter, whether by way of exclusive jurisdiction or by direct access, as the report was not reviewable.      ..

