Business

Ramaphosa gets a timely boost from the economy

Unexpectedly good GDP growth in the third quarter helps put the president firmly back in the driver’s seat, but critics say Eskom remains the biggest threat

BL Premium
11 December 2022 - 05:32

As the ANC begins its elective conference on Friday with President Cyril Ramaphosa back in the driver’s seat, experts say this week’s better-than-expected economic growth figures will further secure his position.

Ramaphosa is widely expected to survive an impeachment vote in parliament on Tuesday, an outcome political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana told Business Times was good for business continuity. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.