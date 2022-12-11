Through his TV channel Moja Love, Aubrey Tau has identified a gap in the township and rural market that looks set to benefit such communities
Heavily compromised party leaders would be threatened by a too-clean president, writes Sam Mkokeli
Mantsi Moiloa is director of strategy consulting at property services company Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL
As the ANC begins its elective conference on Friday with President Cyril Ramaphosa back in the driver’s seat, experts say this week’s better-than-expected economic growth figures will further secure his position.
Ramaphosa is widely expected to survive an impeachment vote in parliament on Tuesday, an outcome political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana told Business Times was good for business continuity. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ramaphosa gets a timely boost from the economy
Unexpectedly good GDP growth in the third quarter helps put the president firmly back in the driver’s seat, but critics say Eskom remains the biggest threat
As the ANC begins its elective conference on Friday with President Cyril Ramaphosa back in the driver’s seat, experts say this week’s better-than-expected economic growth figures will further secure his position.
Ramaphosa is widely expected to survive an impeachment vote in parliament on Tuesday, an outcome political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana told Business Times was good for business continuity. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.