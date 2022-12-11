Through his TV channel Moja Love, Aubrey Tau has identified a gap in the township and rural market that looks set to benefit such communities
Heavily compromised party leaders would be threatened by a too-clean president, writes Sam Mkokeli
Mantsi Moiloa is director of strategy consulting at property services company Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL
“Hydro-politics”, we’ve been told, will dominate public affairs in the 21st century. That is certainly the case as the ANC elective conference approaches. Gwede Mantashe, ANC chair and mineral resources and energy minister, has recently displayed good water-animal skills.
It’s said a good politician, when witnessing an overflowing river, has to decide whether to swim with the tide or against it, but never to let the opportunity go to waste...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SAM MKOKELI: The lame duck that perfectly suits a quacking ANC
Heavily compromised party leaders would be threatened by a too-clean president, writes Sam Mkokeli
“Hydro-politics”, we’ve been told, will dominate public affairs in the 21st century. That is certainly the case as the ANC elective conference approaches. Gwede Mantashe, ANC chair and mineral resources and energy minister, has recently displayed good water-animal skills.
It’s said a good politician, when witnessing an overflowing river, has to decide whether to swim with the tide or against it, but never to let the opportunity go to waste...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.