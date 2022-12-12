National

Pandor backs Ramaphosa to remain president

Unless something unexpected occurs, Pandor believes he will remain president of SA.

12 December 2022 - 15:13
Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor. Picture: EDUARDO MUNOZ/FILE PHOTO
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor believes there won’t be a new president in 2023 as Cyril Ramaphosa will remain the president of the ANC and of SA.

“We won’t have a different president in 2023. The president is Cyril Ramaphosa, unless something unexpected occurs. I believe he will remain president in 2023,” she said.

Pandor said that the Phala Phala report was  a matter that Ramaphosa has to deal with, since he is the person that is the subject of the report. It was his right to take the report to review, she said. 

Pandor was addressing her department's end-of-the-year briefing.

From January 1, SA will assume the role of chair of the developing economies grouping Brics, alongside Brazil, Russia, India and China. Pandor said the main objectives of the country's engagement in Brics were to enhance the future growth and development of SA and strengthen intra-Brics relations with mutually beneficial co-operation.

“Brics countries now constitute the largest trading partners of Africa and the largest new investors, and the exponential growth potential of the Brics-Africa economic partnership is well recognised.”

SA would continue to play an active role in the UN, she said, adding that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine had exposed the inadequacy of the UN system and highlighted the need for serious attention to calls for substantive reform of the entity as a whole and of the Security Council.

“Notwithstanding all the challenges facing the UN, SA believes that this international organisation remains the only viable mechanism through which the global community must strive for peace and common development,” said Pandor.

Pandor said during 2022, SA had ensured that existing structured diplomatic and trade mechanisms were activated with key trade partners such as China, the US, Germany, the UK, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique and Botswana. 

Pandor will lead a South African delegation to the second US-Africa Leaders’ Summit, scheduled to take place from December 13—15 in Washington, where she will represent Ramaphosa. Forty-nine African states are expected to participate. 

TimesLIVE

Cyril Ramaphosa upbeat about exports and jobs, despite energy crisis

The president’s weekly letter painted a picture of hope and opportunity against the backdrop of the deteriorating electricity crisis
7 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC leadership contest in focus

The National Assembly debate on the Phala Phala report and the party’s elective conference will be decisive
1 day ago

Angry ANC hauls Eskom ministers over the coals

Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
14 hours ago
