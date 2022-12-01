Politics

Corruption accused and a convict nominated to contest ANC posts

Malusi Gigaba in second spot on candidates list for membership of all-powerful national executive committee

BL Premium
01 December 2022 - 20:14 Luyolo Mkentane

Former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier Sihle Zikalala tops the list of ANC members nominated to serve on the all-powerful national executive committee (NEC) with 1,447 nominations.

The 86-member NEC is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences and its members wield a lot of influence in the party and the country’s affairs...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.