Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: Voting for scoundrels to lead them — and us

The ANC’s NEC nomination list is the ANC telling us exactly what it is: a corrupt entity

02 December 2022 - 11:20

If you want to get an idea of what awaits South Africa in the two years to the 2024 elections, do a quick scan through the ANC’s nominees for seats on its 80-member national executive committee (NEC). The ANC’s 3,800 branches “in good standing” have overwhelmingly nominated convicted thugs and corruption-tainted and scandal-ridden individuals to lead them — and us.

The first name on the list, with an astonishing 1,447 nominations from branches, is former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. He is notorious for loving his constituency so much that at the height of the floods in KZN this year he jumped the queue of those desperately waiting for water and had a tanker diverted to his home in La Mercy so he and his family could stock up. That’s selfless leadership in the ANC. Instead of batho pele (people first) it is “me first”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.