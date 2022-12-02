The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
The ANC’s NEC nomination list is the ANC telling us exactly what it is: a corrupt entity
If you want to get an idea of what awaits South Africa in the two years to the 2024 elections, do a quick scan through the ANC’s nominees for seats on its 80-member national executive committee (NEC). The ANC’s 3,800 branches “in good standing” have overwhelmingly nominated convicted thugs and corruption-tainted and scandal-ridden individuals to lead them — and us.
The first name on the list, with an astonishing 1,447 nominations from branches, is former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. He is notorious for loving his constituency so much that at the height of the floods in KZN this year he jumped the queue of those desperately waiting for water and had a tanker diverted to his home in La Mercy so he and his family could stock up. That’s selfless leadership in the ANC. Instead of batho pele (people first) it is “me first”...
JUSTICE MALALA: Voting for scoundrels to lead them — and us
