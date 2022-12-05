DA declines to table no-confidence motion in Ramaphosa

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
If the ANC succeeds in dismissing the panel’s report, it would be the end of the matter before parliament, though some opposition parties are likely to challenge the decision in court
The postponement until Tuesday next week will give MPs enough time to make arrangements to get to Cape Town to attend the vote
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Ankara is demanding confirmation of insurance cover
Croatia beat Japan 3-1 in a penalty shootout to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the third time
A small batch is being produced as technology demonstrators for carbon-free mobility in selected regions
The DA will not table a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa while the section 89 impeachment process continues.
DA leader John Steenhuisen told opposition parties on Monday his party did not believe doing so was the best course of action.
He noted, through the media, that opposition parties had resolved that the DA should move a motion of no confidence in terms of the constitution by Tuesday.
“First, it is our understanding that the rule of anticipation would apply as the matter is similar in substance to the section 89 process already under way,” said Steenhuisen in a letter to leaders of opposition parties.
“We believe the speaker of the National Assembly [Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula] would be within her rights to deny such a request until such time the section 89 process on the order paper has been disposed of.”
Such a motion would come across as a desperate “calling all pockets” approach rather than a considered and careful strategy.
“Given the febrile nature of the situation in the country, we believe matters need to be handled with a scalpel rather than a club. At all times we must endeavour to act in the best interests of the country rather than risk the perception of a feeding frenzy of political opportunism.”
Steenhuisen said the DA was committed to holding Ramaphosa accountable and its MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 independent panel report proceeding to the next step as set out in the rules of the assembly.
“We believe this will give greater scope for the investigation and will allow a deeper interrogation of the matters relating to what really happened at Phala Phala. This will also give us, as members, an opportunity to satisfy ourselves in relation to the contents of the report,” he said.
The Forum of Opposition Political Parties, which comprises 11 parties represented in the National Assembly announced that in addition to the section 89 impeachment process it will request the DA, the official opposition, to table a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa on the basis of prima facie evidence that he may have committed serious violations of the constitution and laws of the republic.
If the DA is unable to table the motion, the EFF would do so before Tuesday’s sitting of the assembly to debate and vote on the report.
The forum said it will also table a proposal to Mapisa-Nqakula and the National Assembly programming committee to extend parliament’s schedule to accommodate the section 89 process, saying it cannot be delayed further.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DA declines to table no-confidence motion in Ramaphosa
The party will wait out the section 89 process
The DA will not table a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa while the section 89 impeachment process continues.
DA leader John Steenhuisen told opposition parties on Monday his party did not believe doing so was the best course of action.
He noted, through the media, that opposition parties had resolved that the DA should move a motion of no confidence in terms of the constitution by Tuesday.
“First, it is our understanding that the rule of anticipation would apply as the matter is similar in substance to the section 89 process already under way,” said Steenhuisen in a letter to leaders of opposition parties.
“We believe the speaker of the National Assembly [Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula] would be within her rights to deny such a request until such time the section 89 process on the order paper has been disposed of.”
Such a motion would come across as a desperate “calling all pockets” approach rather than a considered and careful strategy.
“Given the febrile nature of the situation in the country, we believe matters need to be handled with a scalpel rather than a club. At all times we must endeavour to act in the best interests of the country rather than risk the perception of a feeding frenzy of political opportunism.”
Steenhuisen said the DA was committed to holding Ramaphosa accountable and its MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 independent panel report proceeding to the next step as set out in the rules of the assembly.
“We believe this will give greater scope for the investigation and will allow a deeper interrogation of the matters relating to what really happened at Phala Phala. This will also give us, as members, an opportunity to satisfy ourselves in relation to the contents of the report,” he said.
The Forum of Opposition Political Parties, which comprises 11 parties represented in the National Assembly announced that in addition to the section 89 impeachment process it will request the DA, the official opposition, to table a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa on the basis of prima facie evidence that he may have committed serious violations of the constitution and laws of the republic.
If the DA is unable to table the motion, the EFF would do so before Tuesday’s sitting of the assembly to debate and vote on the report.
The forum said it will also table a proposal to Mapisa-Nqakula and the National Assembly programming committee to extend parliament’s schedule to accommodate the section 89 process, saying it cannot be delayed further.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa confirms that he will not step aside over Phala Phala
Ramaphosa camp prepares for war against his opponents
Thuli Madonsela questions Phala Phala report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Fortified Ramaphosa goes for the jugular with court challenge
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Political foes to pressure Ramaphosa to quit
Ramaphosa camp prepares for war against his opponents
Thuli Madonsela questions Phala Phala report
SACP supports Ramaphosa fightback against Phala Phala report
STUART THEOBALD: Phala Phala has made it clear Ramaphosa is vulnerable, but ...
Phala Phala: Ramaphosa’s detractors call for his head
Phala Phala: ANC’s NWC to recommend rejection of panel report by ANC MPs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.