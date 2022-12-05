Politics

DA declines to table no-confidence motion in Ramaphosa

The party will wait out the section 89 process

05 December 2022 - 19:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

The DA will not table a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa while the section 89 impeachment process continues.

DA leader John Steenhuisen told opposition parties on Monday his party did not believe doing so was the best course of action.

He noted, through the media, that opposition parties had resolved that the DA should move a motion of no confidence in terms of the constitution by Tuesday.

“First, it is our understanding that the rule of anticipation would apply as the matter is similar in substance to the section 89 process already under way,” said Steenhuisen in a letter to leaders of opposition parties.

“We believe the speaker of the National Assembly [Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula] would be within her rights to deny such a request until such time the section 89 process on the order paper has been disposed of.”

Such a motion would come across as a desperate “calling all pockets” approach rather than a considered and careful strategy.

“Given the febrile nature of the situation in the country, we believe matters need to be handled with a scalpel rather than a club. At all times we must endeavour to act in the best interests of the country rather than risk the perception of a feeding frenzy of political opportunism.”

Steenhuisen said the DA was committed to holding Ramaphosa accountable and its MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 independent panel report proceeding to the next step as set out in the rules of the assembly.

“We believe this will give greater scope for the investigation and will allow a deeper interrogation of the matters relating to what really happened at Phala Phala. This will also give us, as members, an opportunity to satisfy ourselves in relation to the contents of the report,” he said.

The Forum of Opposition Political Parties, which comprises 11 parties represented in the National Assembly announced that in addition to the section 89 impeachment process it will request the DA, the official opposition, to table a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa on the basis of prima facie evidence that he may have committed serious violations of the constitution and laws of the republic.

If the DA is unable to table the motion, the EFF would do so before Tuesday’s sitting of the assembly to debate and vote on the report.

The forum said it will also table a proposal to Mapisa-Nqakula and the National Assembly programming committee to extend parliament’s schedule to accommodate the section 89 process, saying it cannot be delayed further.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa confirms that he will not step aside over Phala Phala

It seems the president has found the appetite to fight back on the Phala Phala saga
Politics
2 days ago

Ramaphosa camp prepares for war against his opponents

The president’s camp has been working on a strategy to deal with the parliamentary debate on the Phala Phala panel report scheduled for Tuesday
Politics
1 day ago

Thuli Madonsela questions Phala Phala report

The former public protector has sparked debate after querying the independent panel report
National
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANC scrutiny leaves Ramaphosa nowhere to hide in ...
Politics
2.
Ramaphosa camp prepares for war against his ...
Politics
3.
SACP supports Ramaphosa fightback against Phala ...
Politics
4.
Ramaphosa confirms that he will not step aside ...
Politics
5.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Political foes to pressure ...
Politics

Related Articles

Fortified Ramaphosa goes for the jugular with court challenge

National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Political foes to pressure Ramaphosa to quit

Politics

Ramaphosa camp prepares for war against his opponents

Politics

Thuli Madonsela questions Phala Phala report

National

SACP supports Ramaphosa fightback against Phala Phala report

Politics

STUART THEOBALD: Phala Phala has made it clear Ramaphosa is vulnerable, but ...

Opinion / Columnists

Phala Phala: Ramaphosa’s detractors call for his head

Politics

Phala Phala: ANC’s NWC to recommend rejection of panel report by ANC MPs

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.