The government’s national advisory body plans a consultative process to assess progress in implementing targets set in a 2012 blueprint to halve unemployment and boost economic growth with the possible aim of reviewing it.
Minister in the presidency and chair of the national planning commission (NPC), Mondli Gungubele said considering there is widespread consensus that key targets of the national development plan (NDP), such as the creation of 11-million net jobs by 2030 and the reduction of unemployment, the NPC will embark on a monitoring and evaluation exercise of the plan. ..
National development plan progress to be assessed, Gungubele says
