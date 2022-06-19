Government advisory body bemoans SA’s skewed spending priorities
Declining allocations to growth-enhancing projects seen by Financial and Fiscal Commission as a big concern
19 June 2022 - 18:48
The Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC), tasked with advising the Treasury on its fiscal framework and intergovernmental relations, has raised concern about SA’s skewed spending priorities amid declining allocations to government programmes, including infrastructure development.
Commission officials told MPs during a National Council of Provinces meeting on inclusive economic growth at the weekend that declining allocations to important government programmes, such as infrastructure rollout and manufacturing incentives, is a big cause for concern as it could hamper growth. ..
