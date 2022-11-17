Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
The deputy president says the auditor-general's office proves that the government is committed to professionalising the public service
Deputy president David Mabuza defended the ANC government’s track record of “professionalising” the public sector, on Thursday, saying the success of some state institutions showed that it was not all doom and gloom.
“I do not agree that the ANC government [has failed]. We have a number of institutions that can attest to what I am saying now. The first institution that can attest to this is the auditor-general’s [office],” Mabuza told MPs during a question-and-answer session in parliament, during which the contentious issue of cadre deployment took centre stage...
ANC has not failed to professionalise the state, David Mabuza argues
The deputy president says the auditor-general’s office proves that the government is committed to professionalising the public service
