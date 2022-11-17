National

ANC has not failed to professionalise the state, David Mabuza argues

The deputy president says the auditor-general’s office proves that the government is committed to professionalising the public service

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 17:34 Bekezela Phakathi

Deputy president David Mabuza defended the ANC government’s track record of “professionalising” the public sector, on Thursday, saying the success of some state institutions showed that it was not all doom and gloom.

“I do not agree that the ANC government [has failed]. We have a number of institutions that can attest to what I am saying now. The first institution that can attest to this is the auditor-general’s [office],” Mabuza told MPs during a question-and-answer session in parliament, during which the contentious issue of cadre deployment took centre stage...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.