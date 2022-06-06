Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Government not serious about reigniting the economy It knows its much-hyped recovery plan will not deliver GDP growth and jobs, but it continues with its failed policies anyway B L Premium

Ten days ago, officials for two ministers asked me to assist in preparing submissions on the government’s so-called economic recovery plan for a cabinet retreat that was held last week. Making such requests on the weekend before such an important meeting shows how seriously government takes the issue of developing a plan to reignite an economy that has created only 145,000 jobs since December 2008.

Over the same period, the labour force increased by 6.6-million people. As a result, the number of unemployed people increased by 6.5-million to 12.4-million. The expanded unemployment rate increased to 45.5%, according to the latest Stats SA labour force survey for the first quarter of 2022...