National / Labour

Whose economy is it anyway? asks Cosatu as it prepares for national strike action

Labour federation hopes national strike will bring economy to a standstill so government has to acknowledge the socioeconomic crisis facing SA

18 August 2022 - 14:34 Luyolo Mkentane

Cosatu, a key labour ally of the ruling party, which is calling for major investments to boost economic growth and create jobs, said it hoped its upcoming national strike on Wednesday would bring the struggling economy to a standstill so the government could take note of the socioeconomic crisis facing SA.

This as the economy tries to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 2021 social and political unrest, and the floods that battered three provinces in April ...

