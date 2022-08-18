US crude stocks fell 7.1-million barrels in the week to August 12, Energy Information Administration data shows
Allowing grey goods to masquerade as the real thing will be damaging on an international level
The party’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the the nomination process kicks off
Manchester United’s owners are weighing up opening the club to a new investor, with private equity firms and rich individuals likely to be interested
The rand will continue to lose value if we don't adopt policies that create a superior emerging market with a far lower risk premium
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Russia says in event of accident at Zaporizhzhia complex radioactive fallout would cover Germany, Poland and Slovakia
Jet-setter to tick another event off her bucket list
Plus the brand has another new model in the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline
Cosatu, a key labour ally of the ruling party, which is calling for major investments to boost economic growth and create jobs, said it hoped its upcoming national strike on Wednesday would bring the struggling economy to a standstill so the government could take note of the socioeconomic crisis facing SA.
This as the economy tries to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 2021 social and political unrest, and the floods that battered three provinces in April ...
Whose economy is it anyway? asks Cosatu as it prepares for national strike action
