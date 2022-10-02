A huge cut risks adding another shock to the global economy and will add to Russia’s coffers amid the Ukraine war
The process of appointing a new finance chief at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is at an advanced stage despite a ruling by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) that Matshepo More be reinstated as CFO.
The process for appointing More’s replacement began earlier this year as part of the PIC’s drive to overhaul governance in line with the Mpati commission’s recommendations to ensure effective governance...
PIC defies CCMA by pushing ahead with replacing fired finance chief
The fund manager, which was ordered to reinstate Matshepo More, says the move to replace her is at an advanced stage
