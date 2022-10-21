×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Sanral appoints former Wescoal CEO as new head

Reginald Lavhelesani Demana is currently the divisional executive for mining, metals, energy and infrastructure at the IDC

BL Premium
21 October 2022 - 13:18 Nico Gous

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has appointed former Wescoal CEO and Nedbank investment banker Reginald Lavhelesani Demana as its new CEO.

The appointment, subject to clearance and verification procedures, was approved by transport minister Fikile Mbalula and the Sanral board...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.