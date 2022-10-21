Sanral appoints former Wescoal CEO as new head

The market is in a tug of war between investors who see opportunities and those who are focused on the difficult economic backdrop
In the short term, efforts to calm markets and tame inflation mean a tougher run-up to Christmas for long-suffering retailers and restaurants and an even more miserable January
Reginald Lavhelesani Demana is currently the divisional executive for mining, metals, energy and infrastructure at the IDC
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
The world’s top vehicle makers plan to spend nearly $1.2-trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of EVs, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production
BusinessLIVE hosted a debate on some of the key issues that may surface in next week's medium-term budget policy statement
Crypto asset businesses can continue to operate provided they apply for a licence between June 1 and November 30 2023
The surge in drug production bolsters President Gustavo Petro’s argument that the ‘war on drugs’ pursued by Bogota and the US for decades has failed to cut consumption
Despite the International Rugby Board, the event flourished, as we now know
Of all office workers, middle managers are reporting the highest levels of stress and anxiety and the worst work-life balance
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has appointed former Wescoal CEO and Nedbank investment banker Reginald Lavhelesani Demana as its new CEO.
The appointment, subject to clearance and verification procedures, was approved by transport minister Fikile Mbalula and the Sanral board...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sanral appoints former Wescoal CEO as new head
Reginald Lavhelesani Demana is currently the divisional executive for mining, metals, energy and infrastructure at the IDC
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has appointed former Wescoal CEO and Nedbank investment banker Reginald Lavhelesani Demana as its new CEO.
The appointment, subject to clearance and verification procedures, was approved by transport minister Fikile Mbalula and the Sanral board...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.