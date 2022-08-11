×

Features

construction sector

How government betrayed SA’s construction firms

The construction industry has borne the brunt of government’s inability to deliver its promised surge in infrastructure spending. Instead, the private sector has taken the lead, though a broad-based fixed investment upswing is likely to remain elusive

11 August 2022 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

The government’s chronic inability to put out to tender successfully and implement infrastructure projects, from fixing pit latrines to national highways, has battered SA’s construction industry, causing it to shed 25% of its workforce over the past five years.

The state’s persistent underspending on its capital budgets is also the primary reason so many municipalities are unable to deliver even the most basic services to their communities...

