×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Transnet reaches three-year wage deal with main union

Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet

18 October 2022 - 21:27
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

State-owned logistics firm Transnet has agreed to a wage increase over the next three years in a deal with the United National Transport Union (Untu), which represents the majority of its workers. But this means Transnet employees affiliated with Satawu will remain on strike. Business Day TV caught up with Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet for more.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Untu’s Transnet deal may scupper Satawu’s chances of above-inflation increases

The trade union, whose members are still on strike, says it believes the state-owned entity will ‘take advantage’ of the Untu wage deal
National
5 hours ago

More than half of the strikers at Transnet to go back to work

Congestion at SA ports is expected to ease as majority union signs three-year wage deal
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Are investors still seeing value in local bonds?

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Pick n Pay bags profit rise, but off a low base

Business Day TV speaks to Lerena Olivier, CFO of Pick n Pay
Companies
59 minutes ago

WATCH: CEO Wikus Lategan on Calgro M3’s double-digit growth

Business Day TV speaks to Lategan about Calgro M3’s latest earning report
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Prosecutor implores judge: Let's get on with the ...
National
2.
Steinhoff kingpin Markus Jooste’s assets seized
National
3.
Public pressure forces Ramaphosa to U-turn on ...
National
4.
Dis-Chem threatened with court action over racist ...
National
5.
More than half of the strikers at Transnet to go ...
National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.