State-owned logistics firm Transnet has agreed to a wage increase over the next three years in a deal with the United National Transport Union (Untu), which represents the majority of its workers. But this means Transnet employees affiliated with Satawu will remain on strike. Business Day TV caught up with Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet for more.
WATCH: Transnet reaches three-year wage deal with main union
Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet
