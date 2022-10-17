×

WATCH: CEO Wikus Lategan on Calgro M3’s double-digit growth

Business Day TV speaks to Lategan about Calgro M3’s latest earning report

17 October 2022 - 20:42
Wikus Lategan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Wikus Lategan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Calgro M3’s residential property business has performed well, further offsetting the poor showing from its memorial parks. During the half-year period the company reported a 5.4% increase in revenue and a 33% jump in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Wikus Lategan.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

