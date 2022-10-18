×

WATCH: Pick n Pay bags profit rise, but off a low base

Business Day TV speaks to Lerena Olivier, CFO of Pick n Pay

18 October 2022 - 21:14
Picture: ALON SKUY
Picture: ALON SKUY

Pick n Pay has bagged a 52.7% rise in profit after tax for the 26 weeks to end-August, but the increase comes off a low base as the prior periods performance was hampered by riots in KwaZulu-Natal and restrictions on liquor sales. To unpack the dynamics, Business Day TV spoke to Lerena Olivier, CFO of Pick n Pay.

