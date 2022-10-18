×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Are investors still seeing value in local bonds?

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman

18 October 2022 - 21:11
Picture: 123RF/159752599
Picture: 123RF/159752599

Research by DFM global shows the SA bond market has recorded huge outflows in 2022 as riskier assets took a hit. To discuss the factors weighing on bonds, Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: CEO Wikus Lategan on Calgro M3’s double-digit growth

Business Day TV speaks to Lategan about Calgro M3’s latest earning report
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Behind Sherwin-Williams’s share price gyrations

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: EU signs off on new crypto law

Business Day TV speaks to head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker
World
4 days ago

WATCH: US-China tech war escalates

Business Day TV talks to head of product at Prescient China, Tian Pan
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA assets pricing in too much bad news, says ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investec hires more financial advisers for young ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
M&R loses a third of its value on shock profit ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Sasol and ArcelorMittal SA announce green ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Standard Bank online banking working again after ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.