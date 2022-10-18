Business Day TV speaks to Dale Hutcheson from Absa Asset Management
Workers engaged in acts of sabotage during wage talks
Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Business Day TV speaks to Lerena Olivier, CFO of Pick n Pay
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The decision follows media reports of ties to Russian intelligence via an association he founded in 2012
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
The silent, powerful car ‘demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification’
Research by DFM global shows the SA bond market has recorded huge outflows in 2022 as riskier assets took a hit. To discuss the factors weighing on bonds, Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Are investors still seeing value in local bonds?
Business Day TV talks to RMB’s fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman
Research by DFM global shows the SA bond market has recorded huge outflows in 2022 as riskier assets took a hit. To discuss the factors weighing on bonds, Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: CEO Wikus Lategan on Calgro M3’s double-digit growth
WATCH: Behind Sherwin-Williams’s share price gyrations
WATCH: EU signs off on new crypto law
WATCH: US-China tech war escalates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.