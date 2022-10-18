Analysts caution that the spectre of global recession and further aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks hasn’t disappeared
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), a minority union at Transnet that rejected the logistics company’s latest wage offer, says it is weighing its options regarding rival union United National Transport Union’s (Untu) decision to accept the wage offer and return to work.
Untu’s decision to accept a three-year wage deal with Transnet is likely to negatively affect Satawu’s chances of securing above-inflation increases “because the employer will take advantage of the deal”, said Satawu’s general secretary, Jack Mazibuko...
Untu’s Transnet deal may scupper Satawu’s chances of above-inflation increases
The trade union, whose members are still on strike, says it believes the state-owned entity will ‘take advantage’ of the Untu wage deal
