National / Labour

More than half of the strikers at Transnet to go back to work

Transnet’s majority union Untu accepts new three-year wage deal, but Satawu holds out

17 October 2022 - 20:02 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 17 October 2022 - 22:41

State-owned logistics company Transnet has reached a new three-year wage deal with its majority union, the United National Transport Union (Untu), that will ease congestion at SA ports as more than half the workforce returns to work.

The strike, which entered its second week on Monday, has disrupted railways and ports and affected key sectors of the economy, including large foreign-exchange earners such as agriculture and mining. It has been costing mineral exporters nearly R1bn a day as they were unable to load crucial minerals onto ships at the ports...

